ONDC Records 35,000 Retail Orders In 1 Day, Delhi-NCR Surpasses Bengaluru

The government entity, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), recorded a peak of 35,000 retail orders on Sunday with Delhi-NCR surpassing Bengaluru in terms of order volume, according to reports. Delhi-NCR accounted for around 11,000 orders and Bengaluru recorded more than 7,000 orders. Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune followed them logging order volumes between 2,500 and 3,000 each.

According to a report by Money Control, retail orders majorly included food and grocery, with the former accounting for the lion’s share of orders on the government-backed interoperable network.

Last week, at the Money Control Startup Conclave, the ONDC chief executive officer T Koshy said that ONDC is gearing up to hit 2 lakh transactions per day by the end of the year. He also added that the company is also introducing financial products to the network which is expected to happen within the coming months.

In May, ONDC crossed the daily order threshold of 10,000 for the first time and the distribution was majorly coming from Bengaluru which accounted for 40 per cent of the orders and the top metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata contributed the same share collectively.

With retail continuing to increase, ONDC seeks to prevent the dominance of large delivery platforms in the e-commerce and food delivery sectors including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato.

This rise in retail orders increased, since the revised incentive scheme came into effect on June 1, where a buyer earlier could avail discounts on three orders per day but had to have a total of 30 orders each month, is now eligible for discounts on five transactions per month.

According to reports, the growth in the last 1.5 months has significantly aided the participants including Paytm, PhonePe, Magicpin and even some sellers, after the change in the discount regime funded by the network. The government is hoping to increase e-commerce penetration in the country with ONDC to 25 per cent in the next two years.