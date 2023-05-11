ONDC Vs Zomato, Swiggy: Price Difference Set To Reduce As ONDC To Now Cap Incentives

The difference in prices between ONDC and other food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy is set to reduce as the ONDC has said that the incentives for subsidising delivery costs for buyers will now be capped, according to an ET report, citing a recent communication to seller-side applications on the ONDC.

Currently, ONDC offers an incentive of up to Rs 75 as a discount to be provided for logistics for buyers on every eligible order.

According to the ET report, the ONDC has not added two new additional conditions. The incentive will be provided only up to a maximum incentive of Rs 2,25,000 per seller-side app per day, and a maximum incentive of Rs 3,750 per seller per day.

Initially, the customer was also not being charged for delivery for most hyperlocal orders. But now, as per the report, this clause also stands deleted as of May 9.

Users on the internet said they ordered burgers from both Swiggy/ Zomato and ONDC. They had a difference of about 60 per cent in prices. Swiggy/ Zomato offered a burger at about Rs 282, while ONDC offered the same burger at nearly Rs 109.

ONDC is an open technology network based on open protocol and will enable local commerce across segments, such as mobility, grocery, food order and delivery, hotel booking and travel, to be discovered and engaged by any network-enabled application.

The platform allows buyers and sellers to connect and transact with each other online, regardless of what other applications they use. The buyers and sellers do not have to use the same platform or same mobile app to have a transaction. They can use different applications and still do business transactions.

The benefits of ONDC include access to more buyers; better discoverability of products and cost; autonomy on terms because of multiple choices for being digitally visible; lower cost of doing business; and more options for value chain services like logistics and fulfilment.

How To Place An Order Through ONDC?

Step 1: To place an order through ONDC, one needs to visit the ONDC website - https://ondc.org/.

Step 2: After visiting the website, click on the ‘Shop on ONDC’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select a platform through which you want to order and click on ‘Shop Now’. The currently available platforms are Paytm, Mystore, Craftsvilla, To Life Bani, Meesho, Pincode, and Maginpin.

Step 4: Now, select the items you want and order as you do it on other platforms.

Step 5: Make payment. It’s done!