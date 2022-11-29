Options Trader P R Sundar Faces Backlash From Social Media Over Language Used In Argument

Well-known options trader P R Sundar is facing intense backlash from social media after a heated argument between a user and him over posting mark-to-market losses of his recent trades. Several users on Twitter termed the language used by Sundar during the argument as “distasteful", “poor" and “unacceptable".

Sundar is widely regarded as among the most famous options traders in India. Sundar, who has about 5 lakh followers on Twitter, has now locked his Twitter account and his tweets can only be seen by those whom he approves. Last year, he claimed to have made a profit of Rs 20 crore.

Taking down P R Sundar’s Face2Face talk from his YouTube channel, Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of Kredent Infoedge and celebrated YouTuber, said, “As a daughter’s father, it’s painful to see the comment. I know the communication intent was something else, but the execution was extremely poor. We all face trolls. They don’t have character, but we all have and cannot allow anyone to damage the same. This #face2face is gone!

Another Twitter user said he has unfollowed and blocked P R Sundar. “Enough has been tolerated in past also. (Nothing personal)."

Another user said, “BLOCKED him for FOREVER… This is very low thinking from him."

One more Twitter user said, “That tweet by Sundar must be the most vulgar tweet of the year in Indian Fintwit. How low can people stoop?"

