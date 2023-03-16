The first 3 months of 2023 started with layoffs by big tech companies. As reported by Layoffs. fyi, around 1,38,302 employees were laid off by 489 tech companies. According to the website, the number of employees fired by big companies was gradually increasing. June saw the highest number of employees laid off by big tech companies in the year 2022. The joy of entering in 2023 soon ended when January 2023 reported the highest layoffs of employees.

The financial crunch of Covid-19 has not left the big tech companies that hire the finest minds from the world. Employees who served in a company for as long as 10 years or women who were on maternity leaves were not spared by the layoffs. LinkedIn is full of stories of people who have been impacted by several rounds of layoffs in their company. Lately, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced a second round of layoffs.

When Mark Zuckerberg revealed a new round of layoffs involving 10,000 employees, the CEO of Meta wrote a letter citing the analysis. He said that employees who worked in the office fared better than those who worked remotely. He did not say specifically whether the analysis would apply to remote workers in the second round of layoffs. Zuckerberg claimed that it was simpler to establish trust in a person and that the business functions more efficiently because of those relationships.

A study by Layoffs. fyi claims that when compared to the same month last year, there were 410% more layoffs in February 2023. Meanwhile, Meta’s 10,000 workers can once more be shown the exit. The business had already let go of 11,000 workers in January. Similarly, Amazon fired 18,000 employees, Google fired 12,000, and Microsoft fired 10,000. The state of technology and business is also not stable in India. Numerous businesses, including Sharechat, Byju’s, Vedantu, Unacademy, Ola, Meesho, and Swiggy, have fired thousands of employees.

These layoffs have ignited the employees and they are out on the streets. At least 250 Google employees in Zurich left their offices in protest and in support of those who had been let go by the business globally. The business is being urged not to make any more layoffs by the staff. Google’s parent firm Alphabet announced plans to fire 12,000 workers worldwide in mid-January.

Although impacted Google workers in the US and Canada have already received notification, it is still unknown how many will be let go in other countries. The Google Zurich walkout is a demonstration of opposition to these mass layoffs and support for coworkers whose employment has already ended.

