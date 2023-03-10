Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agrawal on Friday, March 10, died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise in Haryana’s Gurugram. A official spokesperson of OYO has confirmed the demise.

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal in a statement said, “With a heavy heart, my family & I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life & inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family."

“My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," he added.

In the apartment where the unfortunate incident took place, Ramesh Agarwal lived with his wife or Ritesh Agarwal’s mother. Ritesh Agarwal did not live in the same building.

Police are investigating the matter under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code as a suspected suicide case. The team of the police visited the crime scene and is also trying to figure out the exact time of the death.

According to reports, police said they received information from DLF security at around 1 pm that a person had fallen from the 20th floor of DLF’s The Crest society in sector 54, Gurugram.

“He was taken to Paras Hospital for treatment. A team along with SHO sector 53 visited the place of occurrence. During inspection of place of occurrence, the fallen person was identified as Ramesh Parsad Agarwal. He was brought dead to Paras Hospital," police said, according to the reports.

His body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The tragic incident happens three days after Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures, in New Delhi in a ceremony that was attended by several leading business figures, including Softbank chief Masayoshi Son, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal.

