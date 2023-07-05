Planning Travel In Monsoon? Know Where Indians Are Chilling This Rainy Season

The monsoon showers breathe new life into the earth, giving travel enthusiasts a perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the lush beauty and serenity of nature. As monsoon sweeps across the country, hospitality technology company, Oyo, shared travel trends. As per the company, there is a 32% uptick in booking demand during the monsoon season as compared to last year.

The surge in travel demand is primarily driven by leisure destinations, highlighting a growing inclination among travellers to embark on vacations during the rainy season. Conventionally, vacations have been primarily associated with the summer season, but this trend indicates a shift in preferences, with individuals now seeking delightful getaways amidst the monsoon showers, the analyses said.

Mountain travel

With a 124% increase in travel demand, mountains are the clear favourite this monsoon. The top mountain destinations that have captured the imagination of travellers this monsoon are Nainital, Mussoorie, Shimla, Lonavala, and Ooty. With their serene landscapes, picturesque views, and pleasant weather, these destinations have become sought-after choices for those seeking a rejuvenating getaway amidst nature’s lap.

Beach lovers

Beach destinations also witnessed an uptick of 112% compared to last year. Among beach destinations, Goa and Pondicherry emerged as the top choice, followed by destinations like Digha, Alibaug, and Kollam, indicating an increasing desire among travellers to explore offbeat destinations this monsoon.

Spiritual healing

Spiritual destinations also witnessed increased traction during monsoon, with Varanasi, Puri, Tirupati, Amritsar, and Haridwar emerging as the top choices.

Speaking on the monsoon travel trends, an Oyo spokesperson said, “With the upsurge in bookings for leisure destinations during the monsoon season, it is evident that travellers are embracing the freedom of travelling any time, any day. Traditionally, summer has been the peak travel season, but the current trend showcases an interesting shift in preferences. People are now seeking to unwind and rejuvenate amidst the monsoon’s charm, underscoring their yearning to create cherished memories whenever wanderlust strikes.”