The PAN-Aadhaar link refers to the process of linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar number. The Government of India has made it mandatory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. If you do not link your Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2023, your PAN will become inoperative. If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences under the Act for such failure.

Remember, you will not be able to use the PAN card from April 1, 2023 if it is not linked with your Aadhaar number. After the deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," a public advisory issued by the I-T Department has already stated.

How To Link Aadhaar and PAN?

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department, in both pre log in and post login mode.

Online linking: You can link your PAN with Aadhaar online by visiting the Income Tax e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

SMS linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN < SPACE > < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < SPACE > < 10-digit PAN number > .

Offline linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar offline by visiting the nearest PAN Service Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

You will not be able to file IT return using the inoperative PAN and any pending returns will not be processed.

Also, pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs and pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

