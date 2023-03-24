CHANGE LANGUAGE
How to Check If Your PAN is Already Linked With Aadhaar? Check Here
How to Check If Your PAN is Already Linked With Aadhaar? Check Here

Published By: Aparna Deb

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 11:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Two documents, comprising either a PAN card, voter card, utility bill, register, or passport have to be brought by the cardholder.

The deadline to link your Aadhaar number to your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is March 31

The deadline to link your Aadhaar number to your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is March 31. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that every person who has a PAN and is eligible to get an Aadhaar card must link the two by the end of this fiscal year. If you are confused about your PAN-Aadhaar status, you can easily check it in two ways – either through SMS or via the website of the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Here is the step-by-step process to check if your Aadhaar and PAN are linked:

Through SMS:

― Type “UIDPAN” followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number and your Permanent Account Number. The SMS should be sent in the format UDIPANAadhaar number.

― Send the text to 56161 or 567678.

― You will receive a message regarding whether your Aadhaar and PAN are linked.

Through the Income Tax e-filing portal:

― Visit the website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

― Click the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section.

― Enter your Permanent Account Number and 12-digit Aadhaar number and select ‘View Link’.

― Your Aadhaar number will be displayed if your PAN-Aadhaar is linked. Otherwise, you will have to link the two.

Process to link PAN and Aadhaar:

― Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal and register yourself (if not done already). Your user id will be your Permanent Account Number.

― Log in using your PAN, date of birth and password.

― A pop-up window will appear regarding your PAN-Aadhaar link. If it’s not available, you can click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

― Verify if the details mentioned on your PAN and Aadhaar are the same. If there is a mismatch, you need to get your details corrected.

― If everything is in order, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the ‘link now” button.

― Your Aadhaar and PAN will be linked.

What happens if you miss the Aadhaar- PAN linking deadline?

Your PAN will be inoperative from April 1 if you fail to link it with Aadhaar. Investors will be unable to carry out several services like filing tax returns, depositing cash above Rs 50,000, obtaining a new credit/debit card and other available options. If your PAN is inoperative, pending returns will not be processed. Apart from that, the tax will also be deducted at a higher rate.

