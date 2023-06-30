PAN Aadhaar Link Last Day Today: Will Govt Extend Deadline?

PAN-Aadhaar Link Last Date: Some industry experts believe that the last date of linking PAN with Aadhaar would be possibly extended by the government. However, it totally depends upon the government’s assessment of its necessity. As of now, the last date for linking both the documents is today, June 30.

While the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is scheduled for July 31, it is anticipated that individuals may easily conflate these deadlines, potentially leading to non-compliance, said Amit Gupta, managing director at SAG Infotech.

Gupta suggests that to avoid such issues, experts recommend that the government should consider extending the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to align with the ITR filing deadline.

Gupta added that according to recent data provided by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, a significant disparity exists between the number of PAN cards issued, exceeding 610 million, and the number successfully linked with Aadhaar, which stands at approximately 480 million as of February 2023.

This substantial difference underscores the presence of several obstacles encountered by taxpayers during the linking process. These obstacles encompass a lack of awareness regarding the requirement, technical difficulties encountered while attempting the linkage, as well as logistical challenges faced by individuals when completing the process, Gupta highlighted.

Gupta added that to mitigate these challenges and provide relief to taxpayers, it is recommended that the government contemplate a limited-duration extension of 30 days. This additional timeframe would enable individuals to adequately fulfil the PAN-Aadhaar linking process without feeling hurried or overwhelmed. By extending the deadline, the government can ensure a smoother transition and foster a higher degree of compliance among taxpayers.

This extension would not only grant individuals more time to navigate any technical issues they may encounter but also allow for a more comprehensive awareness campaign targeting those currently unaware of the PAN-Aadhaar linkage requirement.

Furthermore, it would provide an opportunity for the government to address any logistical hurdles faced by taxpayers, such as long queues at PAN centres or difficulties related to the availability of Aadhaar enrollment centres.

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar Number

As per section 139AA in the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for every person, who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, to quote his Aadhaar number while applying for PAN or furnishing return of income with effect from July 1, 2017.

If any person does not possess the Aadhaar Number but he/she has applied for the Aadhaar card then the person can quote the Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application Form in the ITR.

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

This will have a number of implications such as:

1. You will not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4. Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5. Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal



Visit the official income tax e-filing website at - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.



Under the “Quick Links" tab, click on the “Link Aadhaar” option.



Alternatively, you can directly visit the Aadhaar linking page by accessing the following URL: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html.



On the Link Aadhaar page, you will find a form to fill in the required details.



Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card. Cross-check the details carefully to ensure accuracy.



If your Aadhaar card only has your year of birth mentioned and not the complete date of birth, you will need to tick the box indicating the same.



After entering the details, you will also need to fill in the “Captcha Code" for verification purposes.



If you have only your Aadhaar card and not the PAN card, you can select the “I have only Aadhaar" option.



Once you have filled in all the necessary details, click on the “Link Aadhaar" button.



If the details entered by you match with the information in the Aadhaar database, your PAN will be successfully linked with Aadhaar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

To link your PAN with Aadhaar at a PAN/Aadhaar linking centre, you will need to bring your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a proof of identity and address.

Here are some important things to keep in mind when linking your PAN and Aadhaar:

You must have a valid PAN and Aadhaar number.

Your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar card.

You must enter the correct details online or by SMS.

If you have any problems linking your PAN and Aadhaar, you can contact the Income Tax Department or the UIDAI.