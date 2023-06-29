PAN Aadhaar Link Last 2 Days: Impact Of Not Linking From July 1, Check Details Here

PAN Aadhaar Linking: It is the process to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar number. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and businesses for the purpose of tax identification. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of India. To link both the documents, PAN holders have two days left to complete the process.

Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar Linking Trouble: Not Able To Link? Here’s What You Need To Do Now

The PAN Card contains details such as the individual’s name, date of birth, and photograph, along with the PAN number. It is important to keep the PAN Card safe and secure, as it is considered a sensitive document and can be misused for identity theft or financial fraud if it falls into the wrong hands.

PAN-Aadhaar Link

The government of India made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar in 2017. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was originally March 31, 2022, but it was extended to March 31, 2023 and then to June 30, 2023.

Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Not Mandatory For These Individuals, Check Details Here

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

Once the PAN card holders miss this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative. If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

This will have a number of implications such as:

1. You will not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4. Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5. Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar?

Link PAN-Aadhaar Online: Check Step-By-Step Process Here

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Visit the official income tax e-filing website at - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

Under the “Quick Links" tab, click on the “Link Aadhaar” option.

Alternatively, you can directly visit the Aadhaar linking page by accessing the following URL: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html.

On the Link Aadhaar page, you will find a form to fill in the required details.

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card. Cross-check the details carefully to ensure accuracy.

If your Aadhaar card only has your year of birth mentioned and not the complete date of birth, you will need to tick the box indicating the same.

After entering the details, you will also need to fill in the “Captcha Code" for verification purposes.

If you have only your Aadhaar card and not the PAN card, you can select the “I have only Aadhaar" option.

Once you have filled in all the necessary details, click on the “Link Aadhaar" button.

If the details entered by you match with the information in the Aadhaar database, your PAN will be successfully linked with Aadhaar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

To link your PAN with Aadhaar at a PAN/Aadhaar linking center, you will need to bring your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a proof of identity and address.

If any person does not possess the Aadhaar Number but they have applied for the Aadhaar card then the person can quote the Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application Form in the ITR.

Here are some important things to keep in mind when linking your PAN and Aadhaar:

You must have a valid PAN and Aadhaar number.

Your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar card.

You must enter the correct details online or SMS.

If you have any problems linking your PAN and Aadhaar, you can contact the Income Tax Department or the UIDAI.