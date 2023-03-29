PAN-Aadhaar Link New Deadline: How Much Penalty You Need To Pay Now?

Even as the government has extended the deadline of linking PAN and Aadhaar to June 30, 2023, people are need to pay a penalty amount to link the two key documents. The PAN-Aadhaar linking was free until March 31, 2022.

The government extended that deadline by a year till March 31, 2023, but imposed a penalty amount of Rs 1,000. The deadline has now again been revised till June 30 and the penalty fee is still Rs 1,000. From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar shall become inoperative and the consequences during the period that PAN remains inoperative will be:

1) No refund shall be made against such PANs;

2) Interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative; and

3) TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act

“The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs 1,000," the finance ministry has said in a statement.

Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to these consequences. This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

More than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.

How To Link PAN and Aadhaar Via SMS

1. Type “UIDPAN < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < 10-digit PAN > "

2. Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678 using your registered mobile number.

Via Income Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit ‘https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/‘, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Read all the Latest Business News here