PAN-Aadhaar Linked After June 30? Here’s How To Confirm If They Are Linked

PAN-Aadhaar Link After Due Date: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2023. If you did not link your PAN with Aadhaar by this date, your PAN would have become inoperative from July 1, 2023. Now you will not be able to use your PAN for certain financial tasks. However, one can still link PAN and Aadhaar by paying the penalty.

If the PAN card has become inoperative, then you have to follow a simple process to make it operational. PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs 1,000. For example, if you raise a request to link PAN with Aadhaar on July 10, your PAN will start functioning on or before August 9 onwards.

Also Read: Missed PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline? Don’t Panic! Here’s Your Next Move

If you have followed all the steps to link PAN with Aadhaar and still confused or want to confirm the status, the following steps can be followed;

How To Check PAN Is Linked With Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: View PAN-Aadhaar link status without signing in on www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: On the e-Filing Portal homepage, go to ‘Quick Links’ and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and click on View Link Aadhaar Status.

On successful validation, a message will be displayed regarding your Link Aadhaar Status.

If the Aadhaar-Pan link is in progress, then the below message will appear on the screen;

Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page

If the Aadhaar PAN linking is successful, then it will display the following message;

You PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar

Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Not Mandatory For These Individuals, Check Details Here

How To View PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Post-Login

Step 1a: After login in to the e-Filing Portal homepage, go to your Dashboard and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Step 1b: Alternatively, you can go to My Profile > Link Aadhaar Status.

(If your Aadhaar is already linked, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. If Aadhaar is not linked Link Aadhaar Status is displayed)

If the validation fails, click on Link Aadhaar on the Status page, and you will need to repeat the steps to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

If your request to link PAN and Aadhaar is pending with UIDAI for validation, you will need to check the status later.

Also Read: How to link PAN with Aadhaar?

You may need to contact the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer to delink Aadhaar and PAN if: