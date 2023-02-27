PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Nears: How To Link, How To Check If Your PAN Is Already Linked

The deadline to link permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar is fast approaching. If not linked by March 31, 2023, the PAN will become inoperative from April 1, and thus you will not be able to get key government services using PAN.

The matter of PAN-Aadhaar interlinking started after instances had come to the notice of the income tax department that multiple permanent account numbers (PANs) have been allotted to one person or one PAN has been allotted to more than one person. Here are the services that will be affected if a person fails to link PAN with Aadhaar:

1) The person shall not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2) Pending returns will not be processed

3) Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4) Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5) Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

How to Check if your PAN and Aadhaar Card is Linked?

i) Go the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

ii) Click on the Quick Links option. There, you will find an option to check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. You need to click on that.

iii) After this, you will see a new screen on your computer or mobile. Here, you have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

iv) Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

v) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to Aadhaar number (Aadhaar Number) if they are linked.

In not already linked, PAN can be linked with a valid Aadhaar on www.incometax.gov.in after paying a fee of Rs 1,000.

Here is how one can link their PAN with Aadhaar online.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

An individual shall be liable for all repercussions under the I-T Act when a PAN expires on March 30 according to a circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which sets policy for the Income Tax department.

