PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Soon: You Don't Need To Bother IF You Fall In This Category

The last date for linking your PAN card with Aadhaar card is fast approaching, with the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended multiple times. The current deadline is June 30, 2023. If you fail to link the key documents, your PAN will become inoperative. Everyone needs to link the documents except for an exempt category. Here’s who do not need to link PAN and Aadhaar.

Who Do Not Need To Link PAN And Aadhaar?

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry in May 2017, there is an ‘exempt category’ which inludes individuals like those:

1. Residing in the States of Assam, Meghalaya and UT of Jammu and Kashmir

2. A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961;

3. Of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year;

4. Not a citizen of India.

How To Link Aadhaar and PAN?

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department, in both pre log in and post login mode.

Online linking: You can link your PAN with Aadhaar online by visiting the Income Tax e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

SMS linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN < SPACE > < 12-digit Aadhaar number > < SPACE > < 10-digit PAN number > .

Offline linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar offline by visiting the nearest PAN Service Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

1. You will not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4 Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5. Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.