PAN-Aadhaar Not Linked? You Will Face These Consequences After March 31

PAN-Aadhaar Link: If you do not link the two government documents, PAN and Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2023, you will face difficulties to exercise some of the important financial tasks.

Remember, you will not be able to use the PAN card from April 1, 2023 if it is not linked with your Aadhaar number. After the deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

What Is PAN-Aadhaar Link?

The PAN-Aadhaar link refers to the process of linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar number. The Government of India has made it mandatory for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," a public advisory issued by the I-T Department had stated.

It’s clear by now that if you do not link your Aadhaar with PAN till March 31 2023, your PAN will become inoperative.

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

This will have a number of implications such as:

1. You will not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4 Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5. Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

In addition to the above, the taxpayer might face difficulty at banks and other financial portals, as PAN is one of the important KYC criterion for all kinds of financial transactions.

How To Link PAN with Aadhaar?

Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

It is important to note that if your name, date of birth, or gender as per Aadhaar is not matching with the PAN details, then the linking process may fail. In such cases, you will need to first update your Aadhaar details before attempting to link it with PAN.

