Stop PAN Card Misuse: Here's How To Report Fraud, Know Steps To Check Status

PAN Card Misuse Check: Frauds related to finance or misuse of documents like Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards have been reported from time-to-time. In an incident that surfaced a few months ago, cyber criminals got credit cards issued after misusing PAN card details of several celebrities. The PAN card is an essential identification document issued by the Income Tax Department of India. It serves as a unique identifier for individuals, companies, and other entities who are liable to pay income tax in India.

What Is A PAN Number?

PAN card is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. The PAN card serves as a unique identification number for individuals and entities in India for tax purposes.

PAN card is issued in the form of a laminated card, by the IT Department, who applies for it or to whom the department allots the number without an application.

What Is PAN Card Misuse?

If you have concerns about potential misuse of your PAN card, it is crucial to take immediate action to minimise possible harm and safeguard your financial well-being. If you suspect that your PAN card has been misused, follow these steps to verify and address the situation:

Regularly review your financial statements: Monitor your bank statements, credit card bills, and any other financial transactions for any suspicious or unauthorised activity. Look for transactions that you don’t recognise or didn’t initiate.

Monitor your credit report: Obtain a copy of your credit report from a credit bureau (like CIBIL) and review it for any unauthorised accounts or credit applications associated with your PAN card. If you find any discrepancies, report them to the credit bureau immediately.

Check your Income Tax Department account: Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department and log in to your account using your PAN card details. Review your tax filings and ensure there are no discrepancies or unauthorised changes. For example, you can check details in Form 26AS.

Contact your bank or financial institution: If you notice any fraudulent or suspicious transactions, immediately notify your bank or financial institution. They can help you investigate the issue, block any unauthorised access, and secure your accounts.

File a complaint with the police: If you have substantial evidence of PAN card misuse, such as fraudulent financial transactions, identity theft, or unauthorised access, file a complaint with your local police station. Provide them with all the relevant details and supporting documents.

Contact the Income Tax Department: Reach out to the Income Tax Department’s customer service helpline or visit their nearest office to report the suspected misuse of your PAN card. Provide them with the necessary information and documentation to aid their investigation.

How To Report A PAN Misuse?