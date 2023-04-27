Are You A Foreigner in India? Get Your PAN Card Online Without Hassle; Check Steps Now

The PAN (Permanent Account Number) Card is an important document in India for several reasons. It serves as a unique identifier for individuals and entities in India for tax purposes. It is mandatory to quote the PAN while filing income tax returns, and it is also required for certain financial transactions such as opening a bank account, investing in mutual funds, and buying property.

What Is A PAN Number?

The Permanent Account Number Card is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. The PAN card serves as a unique identification number for individuals and entities in India for tax purposes.

PAN card is issued in the form of a laminated card, by the IT Department, who applies for it or to whom the department allots the number without an application. There is also an option of electronic PAN card.

If you are a foreign citizen and wish to apply for a PAN card in India, you can do so by following these steps on the NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) website:

Go to the NSDL PAN application page for foreign citizens: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

Select the appropriate category of application as per your requirement (new PAN card, re-issue of PAN card, or changes/correction in PAN data).

Fill in all the required personal details such as name, date of birth, address, email, and phone number.

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents such as passport, address proof (if applicable), and proof of income (if applicable).

Pay the application fee online using your credit/debit card or net banking.

After the payment is confirmed, a 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated. Save this number for future reference.

Print out the filled-in application form and affix two recent passport-sized photographs on it. Sign the form in the space provided.

Mail the application form along with the required documents to the NSDL office address mentioned on the website. The envelope should be marked as “APPLICATION FOR PAN - FOREIGN CITIZEN".

Your PAN card will be processed and sent to your address within a few weeks.

Foreign citizens may also apply for a PAN card through authorised agencies or service providers in India who can assist with the application process.

It is important to ensure that all the details provided in the application form and supporting documents are accurate and match with each other. Any discrepancies may result in delays or rejection of the application.

How To Read A PAN Card Number?

According to the information available on the official website of the IT department, a typical PAN is AFZPK7190K.

First three characters i.e. ‘AFZ’ in the above PAN are alphabetic series running from AAA to ZZZ.

Fourth character of PAN i.e. ‘P’ represents the status of the PAN holder. ‘P’ stands for Individual, ‘F’ stands for Firm, ‘C’ stands for Company, ‘H’ stands for HUF, ‘A’ stands for AOP, ‘T’ stands for TRUST etc..

Fifth character i.e. ‘K’ in the above PAN represents the first character of the PAN holder’s last name/surname.

Next four characters i.e. ‘7190’ are sequential numbers running from 0001 to 9999.

Last character i.e. ‘K’ is an alphabetic check digit.

As per provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, a penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN.

