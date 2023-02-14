PAN To Become Inoperative If Not Linked To Aadhaar Before March 31; Check Step-By-Step Guide

PAN-Aadhaar Link: If you are yet to link the two identification cards then you need to link your PAN with Aadhaar Card before March 31, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from April 1, 2023. Once the PAN card holders miss this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

“It is mandatory. Don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative," reads the public advisory issued by the I-T Department.

Individuals will be restricted from filing the income-tax return or accessing PAN-related services failing to link Aadhaar and PAN card by 31 March, 2023.

PAN Aadhaar Link Penalty Amount, Late Fee​

According to the rule, individuals will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 as a penalty or a late fee for linking their PAN with Aadhaar. Till June 30, 2022, this penalty was Rs 500. The penalty was, however, later doubled on July 1, 2022.

Now, there are many ways to link PAN and Aadhaar. But the easiest of them is by linking through SMS. Let’s take a quick look at how to link PAN and Aadhaar cards through text messages.

How to link Aadhaar and PAN cards through SMS

Step 1: head over to the text message app

Step 2: now type a message in UIDPAN format

Step 3: all you will need to type is: UIDPAN (space) 12-digit Aadhaar number (space) 10-digit PAN number

Step 4: you will next need send SMS from your registered number to either 567678 or 56161

Step 5: after sending the message you will get a confirmation message regarding the Aadhaar and PAN card linking

How to link PAN - Aadhaar cards online

Now, if this process doesn’t work, you can simply head over to the Income Tax Department of India website.

Step 1: you can simply click on eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: register yourself on the website. It should be noted that your PAN or Aadhaar number will be set as user ID.

Step 3: use your user ID, password and DOB to log into the portal

Step 4: pop-up will appear on the screen or you can simply click on the ‘Quick Links’ shown on the homepage

Step 5: click on Link Aadhaar option shown on the homepage

Step 6: you can now type your PAN and Aadhaar number and add your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card

Step 7: Now check the “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box if applicable

Step 8: type the Captcha to verify

Step 9: you will then get a confirmation notification after Aadhaar and PAN card are successfully linked.

Note: In case the details in your Aadhaar card and PAN don’t match, you will have to get your Aadhaar details updated to match your PAN records.

- You can also visit utiitsl.com, egov-nsdl.co.in to link your PAN and Aadhaar if the above-mentioned link is not opening.

