Paying Taxes In India Like Receiving 'Punishment': Ashneer Grover

Former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover, who broke the internet two years ago with his ‘Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu’ meme from Shark Tank India, has done it again. This time, he has gone viral because of his rant on the tax-paying mechanism in India, which has left the internet divided. Ashneer has claimed that India’s tax system is unfair and that paying taxes here is like receiving a “punishment" since the government withholds between 30 and 40 per cent of the income of those who earn a salary without providing any concrete benefits.

According to Grover, paying tax is the same as doing charity and even went on to say that out of 12 months in a year earning our livelihood, 4 months are spent working for the government. “Out of the 12 months, you work for the government for five months when you know that I would receive Rs 10 and that Rs 4 will be kept by the government. How many years do you still have to work as a slave for the government? We all accept that this is the way things are," Grover said.

The former Shark Tank India judge continued by saying that because business owners are aware of this, they do not pay taxes, in contrast to salaried workers who are left with little choice because the tax is withheld immediately at the source as TDS.

Income Tax Payers Pays upto 18% GST too on spends after paying 10-35% TaxesThey Contribute to Nation Building But this is also Harsh Reality pic.twitter.com/bQsI9cb1an — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) June 10, 2023

The former Shark Tank judge stated that lowering income tax rates in India will be a top priority for him if he ever entered politics. Grover stressed that the government would ultimately produce more tax revenue if the tax rate was universally established at 10-15 per cent for all individuals and strict mechanisms were put in place to prevent tax evasion.

His comments have been met with both positive and differing opinions. While many have agreed that the government should go easier on taxpayers, some have said that Ashneer is unnecessarily criticising the government.