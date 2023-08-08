Pepperfry Co-Founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty Dies of Cardiac Arrest In Leh

Pepperfry Co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday, August 7, night.

Ashish Shah, the other co-founder of Pepperfry, in a tweet on Tuesday morning said, “Extremely devastatd to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

Murty was a graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering. He completed his MBA from the Indian Institite of Management of Calcutta (IIMC. Murty forayed into the business world 27 years ago when he joined as management trainee at Cadbury. He worked with the chocolate manufacturer for around five-and-a-half years.

Tributes poured in on Twitter for the avid biker who has rode from Mumbai to Leh before as well.

Murty ventured into the financial sector, gracing Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) with his expertise. His role as VP Marketing and Customer Service lasted nearly two years.

A brief stint of five months at Levi’s followed and it was during this time he embarked on his own venture, Origin Resources. This portal, tailored to aid Indian mutual fund companies.

He shuttered the start-up in 2005 and joined Britannia as a marketing manager.

Seven months later, Murty joined eBay India and was the country manager for the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. Six years later, Murty started Pepperfry in June 2011 along with Ashish Shah.

“So sad & shocking to hear of Ambareesh Murty’s sudden demise due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. An amazing entrepreneur & inspiration to many… may his legacy with Pepperfry live on. RIP," Swati Bhargava, an entrepreneur, wrote on Twitter.

Pepperfry is an online marketplace that sells home furniture and other products. The Mumbai-based startup raised its first round of capital in December 2011 from Norwest Venture Partners which cut a $5 million check.

It raised its last round in November 2021, when General Electric, Mukesh Sharma Family Trust and others infused $10 million in the company, data from Tracxn showed. It was valued at about $460 million when in its last round.