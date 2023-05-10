Petrol and Diesel Price Today, May 10: Check Rates In Kolkata, Noida And Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 10: The price of petrol and diesel was constant on Tuesday, 9 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

Today, petrol is being sold 28 paise cheaper and diesel 27 paise cheaper in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has come down by 46 paise and diesel by 43 paise in West Bengal. In Bihar too, there is a drop of 49 paise in the price of petrol. Petrol-diesel prices have also fallen in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. At the same time, petrol has become costlier by 68 paise and diesel by 60 paise in Himachal. Apart from this, there is a jump in the price of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand and Karnataka as well.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 10, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.47 Rs 89.66 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.66 Rs 89.82

Crude Oil Price Today

Even today, a slight decline is being seen in the price of crude oil in the international market. WTI crude is trading down 0.27 percent at $ 73.51 per barrel. At the same time, Brent crude is down by 0.26 per cent and is selling at $77.24.This is how you can know today’s latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

