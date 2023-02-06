Petrol And Diesel Prices In India: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged on February 6, continuing the 8-month trend of stable prices in the country.

Normally, prices of these fuels are revised daily with global crude oil market changes, but a price freeze imposed by Oil Marketing Corporations (OMCs) has negated these factors in the past several months. The last time fuel prices changed in India was on May 21, 2022, with a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6.

Although prices across the major metropolitan cities in India varied, the prices remained around the Rs 100 threshold. Among the four metros, petrol was the costliest in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai. Here, the automotive fuel retailed at Rs 106.31 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of one litre of petrol was Rs 106.03, while in Chennai it was Rs 102.63. Delhi was the only metropolitan city where the price was below Rs 100. Here, people had to pay Rs 96.72 per litre. These prices are according to the latest information provided by Indian OMCs.

Diesel prices across four major Indian cities show Delhi having the lowest price at Rs 89.62 per litre, followed by Kolkata at Rs 92.76, Chennai at Rs 94.24, and Mumbai slightly higher at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on February 6:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Prices of diesel and petrol vary from state to state in India due to the implementation of value-added tax (VAT) by each state. Additionally, the transport cost of transporting fuel from the refining centre to different states can also cause variations in the cost.

