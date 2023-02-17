Petrol And Diesel Prices In India On February 17: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

On February 17, no significant changes in petrol and diesel prices were observed.

Since May 21 of last year, when the central government last decreased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6, respectively, the prices have not witnessed a major fluctuation.

It is anticipated that it would take some time until the nation’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) adopt a change that is applicable across the entire country given the stability of fuel prices over the past several months.

At the moment, petrol prices have breached the Rs 100 limit in metro cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The price of petrol in Delhi on February 17 was set at Rs 96.72 per litre and the price of diesel at Rs 89.62, according to the most recent update for the two major fuels.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, the financial hub of the nation. In Chennai, a litre of petrol would cost consumers Rs 102.73 and a litre of diesel would cost Rs 94.33. In Kolkata, the cost of diesel is Rs 92.76, while the petrol price is Rs 106.03.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on Friday, February 17:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Several variables affect the cost of fuel in India. The rise in global crude oil prices, the reduction in the valuation of the Indian rupee relative to the US dollar, and taxes imposed by the central and state governments are some of the key factors influencing the price of petrol and diesel.

Each day at 6 in the morning, any price changes for diesel and gasoline are announced.

Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and other variables, among others, all have an impact on state-to-state variances in fuel pricing.

Public sector oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are in charge of setting the daily price modifications.

