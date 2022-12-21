Petrol, Diesel Cheapest In Delhi; Check Fuel Prices In Mumbai, Other Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in the Indian market have remained untouched for yet another day. They have been stagnant since May 21, courtesy of a price freeze that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) need to recover losses racked up from the past two quarters. OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), in the absence of a price freeze, used to revise the price of fuels every morning at 6 am. However, on December 21, they have continued with the no-change trend, keeping fuel costs in the country stationary.

According to the most recent update regarding fuel prices in India, the price of petrol in Delhi is at Rs 96.72 per litre, while that of diesel stands still at Rs 89.62. In India’s financial hub, Mumbai, the two primary automotive fuels revolve around Rs 100. While a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 106.31, the per litre price of diesel is locket at Rs 94.27. Chennai residents, who saw a similar price for diesel at Rs 94.33, have to shell out comparatively lesser Rs 102.73 per litre for petrol. The difference between the prices of the two fuels is wider in Kolkata, diesel retailing at Rs 92.76, while petrol is priced at Rs 106.03. Petrol prices remained above the Rs 100 mark in cities like Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, burning a hole in the pocket of residents here.

According to expert opinions and recent comments from Hardeep Singh Puri, the union minister of petroleum & natural gas, cited in the Financial Express, the price freeze is unlikely to end anytime soon. This is because OMCs are yet to make a full recovery, especially on the diesel side of the market.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 21:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

The state-to-state variation in prices of fuels visible here is due to different state governments assigning different values to charges such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenditures, and municipal taxes, among others.

