Petrol, Diesel Cheapest In Delhi; Check Fuel Prices In Mumbai, Other Indian Cities

For yet another day in a row, the prices of two primary automobile fuels– petrol and diesel– remained steady in India on Sunday, December 18. While the union government has reduced the excise duty that corporates have to pay for exporting the fuels out of the country, they have not changed the charges levied on the fuels within the nation. The last known changes in excise duty on petrol and diesel in India took place in May this year. Back then, the tax on petrol was slashed by Rs 8, while that on diesel was brought down by Rs 6.

For close to 250 days now, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have not issued any changes in the price of the two fuels in the country. Usually, the updated prices of the fuels, adjusted for international cost, demand and supply, and other such factors, would be notified at 6 am every morning.

The latest price notification issued by retailers of fuel revealed that the price of petrol was the costliest in Mumbai, where it retailed for a steady Rs 106.31 per litre. This pricey amount was followed closely by Kolkata, where a litre of petrol was sold at Rs 106.03 on December 17. In the automobile hub of Chennai, petrol cost Rs 102.74 per litre. Of the four metropolitan cities in India, the fuel was the cheapest in Delhi, where it retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre.

Diesel in Delhi was also the cheapest amongst these cities, at Rs 89.62 per litre. The second-cheapest rate of diesel in Indian metro cities was seen in Kolkata, where it cost Rs 92.76 per litre. In Mumbai, the fuel cost Rs 94.27 for the same quantity. Diesel was the costliest in Chennai, where it draines Rs 94.33 out of citizens’ pockets for every litre.

Check Fuel Rates In Different Cities Of India on December 17

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The cost of the fuels changes from one region to another due to additional variable charges such as freight costs and VAT being added on top of the base prices.The differences in fuel prices for every state is largely attributable to the different tax regimes in place for diesel and petrol.

