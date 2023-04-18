Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Monday, 17 April, in the figures across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as fuel rates continued their ten-month streak of price stability on Tuesday.

However, a few cities across the country saw fluctuation in prices in the past few days. Petrol grew dearer by 23 paisa to Rs 102.86 in Chennai, while diesel was hiked by Rs 0.22 to Rs 94.46 per litre. The price of petrol dropped by 23 paisa to Rs 96.66 per litre in Gurugram and by 32 paise to Rs 108.16 per litre in Jaipur, whereas diesel price fell 22 paisa and 29 paisa, respectively.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel. Some cities such as Lucknow saw a minor fall in petrol and diesel prices, check the latest rates here:

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram on April 18, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.66 Rs 89.54 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.54 Rs 89.81 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.76 Rs 89.93

