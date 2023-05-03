CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketPetrol PriceSankarsh ChandaIT Employee CountITR Filing
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities
2-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 3.

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 3.

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS; Here's how

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today:  Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Wednesday, 3 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a liter while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

However, in states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, fuel prices showed a decline. Petrol has become cheaper by 41 paise and diesel by 39 paise in Maharashtra. In Punjab too, petrol has become cheaper by 26 paise and diesel by 25 paise. There is a drop of 25 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has become cheaper by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal.

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

RELATED NEWS

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 3, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.47Rs 89.67
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.93

This is how you can know today’s latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Prices Today

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after slumping about 5% to a five-week low in the previous session, as investors braced for more rate hikes this week that could dent energy demand.

Brent futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.19 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) also fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.53.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. petrol
first published:May 03, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 08:01 IST