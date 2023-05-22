Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Lucknow, Noida, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 22: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Monday, 19 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) became costlier by 6 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter this morning, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 89.86 a litre. Petrol has become cheaper by 10 paise and has reached Rs 96.47 a liter in Lucknow, the capital of UP. Apart from this, diesel has also fallen by 9 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.56 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 22, 2023