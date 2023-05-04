Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, 4 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a liter while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per liter in Chennai.

According to government oil companies, the price of petrol fell by 27 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida-Greater Noida) this morning, while diesel is being sold 25 paise cheaper at Rs 90.05 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol has increased by 14 paise to Rs 96.57 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 13 paise to Rs 89.65 a litre. In Ghaziabad too, today petrol became costlier by 18 paise and reached Rs 96.44 a liter while diesel became costlier by 14 paise to Rs 89.75 a litre.

Except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced. However, many cities saw petrol prices above Rs 100 mark.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 4, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.57 Rs 89.65 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.65 Rs 90.05

This is how you can know today’s latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here