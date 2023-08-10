Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 10: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 10: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Wednesday, August 10 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Price Change in These Cities Today – Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel has become Rs 89.96 per litre. – Petrol is available at Rs 96.58 in Ghaziabad and Rs 89.75 per litre of diesel. – Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. – Petrol in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. – Petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per litre in Port Blair. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 10, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.57 Rs 89.76 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.79 Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.