Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 16: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 16: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Wednesday, August 16 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.\

Petrol and diesel are being sold 70 paise cheaper in Gujarat. Petrol has become cheaper by 49 paise and diesel by 47 paise in Maharashtra. Jharkhand is also witnessing a fall in the prices of petrol and diesel. On the other hand, petrol has become costlier by 25 paise and diesel by 24 paise in West Bengal. Petrol has increased by 24 paise and diesel by 22 paise in Rajasthan. In Bihar too, petrol has become costlier by 33 paise and diesel by 31 paise.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.