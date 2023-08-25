Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 25: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 25: There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Friday, August 25 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre in Noida after falling 27 paise. Diesel also fell by 25 paise and reached Rs 89.80 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a liter and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, today petrol became costlier by 5 paise and stood at Rs 108.48 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 93.72 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.