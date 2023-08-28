Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 28: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 28: There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Monday, August 28 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

There is an increase of 43 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh. Petrol has become costlier by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal. In Chhattisgarh too, petrol is costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise. There is no change in the price of petrol and diesel in most of the states today. There is a slight drop in fuel prices in Kerala and Odisha.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.