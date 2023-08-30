Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 30: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 30: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Tuesday, August 30 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol has become costlier by 37 paise and diesel by 34 paise in Bihar. Petrol and diesel have become costlier by 47 paise in Chhattisgarh. The price of petrol diesel has also increased in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 70 paise in Gujarat. Petrol has become cheaper by 89 paise and diesel by 86 paise in Maharashtra. Similarly, petrol has become cheaper by 51 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Punjab. Petrol-diesel has also become cheaper in UP.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.