Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 10: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 08:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol and diesel prices on June 10 2023: Fuel prices remained constant across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 10, 2023

Petrol and diesel prices on June 10, Saturday, remained unchanged in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. However, it saw slight changes in Chennai, Lucknow, Noida and Gurugram. In Delhi, the petrol price on Saturday continues to stand at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be purchased at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

In other cities, in Chennai, the petrol price slightly eased to Rs 102.63 a litre and the diesel rate fell to Rs 94.24 a litre. In the national capital region, in Gurugram, petrol saw an increase in prices to Rs 97.18 litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 90.05. In Noida, the petrol price saw a slight downward trend at Rs 96.79 and the diesel rate was down at Rs 89.96.

In Chandigarh, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 while diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre. In Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.57 per litre, whereas the diesel rate was at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Agra, petrol was at Rs 96.20 per litre while diesel was at Rs 89.37 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to recent media reports, oil marketing companies, such as BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil, are likely to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The reports said the companies have almost recovered their losses and are nearing normalcy as evident by their positive quarterly results.

The expectation is for the companies to lower the prices of petrol and diesel since they no longer face under-recoveries in these fuels.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 9, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.63Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96
Global Crude Oil Prices Ease

Globally, crude oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday to record a second straight weekly decline, as disappointing Chinese data added to doubts about demand growth after Saudi Arabia’s weekend decision to cut output.

Brent crude futures fell $1.17, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at $74.79 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.12, or 1.6 per cent, to $70.17 a barrel.

Both benchmarks lost more than $3 on Thursday after a media report that a US-Iran nuclear deal was imminent and would result in more supply. Prices pared losses after both countries denied the report, ending about a dollar a barrel lower.

