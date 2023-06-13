Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 13: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Today petrol is being sold at 66 paise and diesel at 64 paise costlier in Maharashtra. There has been an increase of 18 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Haryana. There is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan too. Petrol has become cheaper by 29 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, a decline in the price of fuel is also being seen in Jammu-Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in most of the states today.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.