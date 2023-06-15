Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 15: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

According to government oil companies, petrol has become costlier by 18 paise to Rs 96.76 a liter in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district this morning. Here diesel is also being sold at Rs 89.93 a liter after increasing by 18 paise. Petrol became cheaper by 14 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.44 a litre, while diesel fell by 13 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, the price of petrol has come down below Rs 108 a litre. Here petrol became cheaper by 38 paise and sold at Rs 107.74 a litre, while diesel fell by 35 paise to Rs 94.51 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.