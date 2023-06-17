CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 17: Check Fuel Rates In Your City
2-MIN READ

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 09:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 17. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 17, 2023

Petrol and diesel prices on June 17, Saturday, remained unchanged on Saturday in major cities of India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Kolkata. However, the fuel rates saw marginal changes in cities like Chennai, Gurugram, Noida and Lucknow. In Delhi, petrol prices continue to remain Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62.

In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Among other cities, in Chennai, the petrol price slightly fell to Rs 102.63 a litre and the diesel rate fell to Rs 94.24 a litre. In the national capital region, in Gurugram, petrol saw an increase in prices to Rs 97.18 litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 90.05. In Noida, the petrol price saw a slight upward trend at Rs 96.79 and the diesel rate was up at Rs 89.96.

In Chandigarh, the petrol price remained stable at Rs 96.20 while diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre. In Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.57 per litre, whereas the diesel rate was at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Agra, petrol was at Rs 96.20 per litre while diesel was at Rs 89.37 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

International Crude Oil Prices

CrudeoOil rose on Friday and posted a weekly gain, as higher Chinese demand and OPEC+ supply cuts lifted prices, despite expected weakness in the global economy and the prospect for further interest rate hikes.

Brent crude gained 94 cents to settle at $76.61 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.16 to $71.78. Brent posted a weekly gain of 2.4% and WTI rose 2.3 per cent. Oil has gained this week on hopes of growing Chinese demand.

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.63Rs 94.24
GurugramRs 97.18Rs 90.05
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

first published:June 17, 2023, 09:07 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 09:07 IST