Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 17: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

remained unchanged on Saturday in major cities of India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Kolkata. However, the fuel rates saw marginal changes in cities like Chennai, Gurugram, Noida and Lucknow. In Delhi, petrol prices continue to remain Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62.

In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Among other cities, in Chennai, the petrol price slightly fell to Rs 102.63 a litre and the diesel rate fell to Rs 94.24 a litre. In the national capital region, in Gurugram, petrol saw an increase in prices to Rs 97.18 litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 90.05. In Noida, the petrol price saw a slight upward trend at Rs 96.79 and the diesel rate was up at Rs 89.96.

In Chandigarh, the petrol price remained stable at Rs 96.20 while diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre. In Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.57 per litre, whereas the diesel rate was at Rs 89.76 a litre. In Agra, petrol was at Rs 96.20 per litre while diesel was at Rs 89.37 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

International Crude Oil Prices

CrudeoOil rose on Friday and posted a weekly gain, as higher Chinese demand and OPEC+ supply cuts lifted prices, despite expected weakness in the global economy and the prospect for further interest rate hikes.

Brent crude gained 94 cents to settle at $76.61 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.16 to $71.78. Brent posted a weekly gain of 2.4% and WTI rose 2.3 per cent. Oil has gained this week on hopes of growing Chinese demand.