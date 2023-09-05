Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For September 5: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on September 5: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Tuesday, September 5 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

There is a drop of Rs 1.01 in the price of petrol in Maharashtra. At the same time, the rate of diesel has also been reduced by 97 paise. Petrol has become cheaper by 48 paise and diesel by 45 paise in West Bengal. Similarly, the prices of petrol and diesel have also decreased in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. Petrol has increased by 24 paise and diesel by 21 paise in Himachal Pradesh. Petrol has increased by 22 paise and diesel by 21 paise in Jharkhand. In Uttar Pradesh too, there is an increase of 18 paise in the price of petrol and diesel.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.