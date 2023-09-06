Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For September 6: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on September 6: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Wednesday, September 6 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.79 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre. In Ghaziabad the price of diesel has become Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre. In Lucknow, petrol has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre. In Patna, petrol has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal has become Rs 108.65 and diesel Rs 93.90 per litre. Petrol has become Rs 84.10 and diesel Rs 79.74 per litre in Port Blair.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.