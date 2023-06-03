Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced, June 3: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 3: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, June 3, in major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Delhi, the petrol price on Saturday stands at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03, while diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price is at Rs 102.63 on Saturday and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) stands at Rs 96.79, while diesel at Rs 89.96 a litre. The petrol price in Lucknow was at Rs 96.57. Apart from this, petrol in Gurugram was selling at Rs 97.18 a litre. However, diesel has remained the same at Rs 90.05 a litre in the capital city of Haryana.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Price Today

top videos

Oil prices rose over 2 per cent on Friday after the US Congress passed a debt ceiling deal that averted a government default in the world’s biggest oil consumer and jobs data fuelled hopes for a possible pause in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The focus is now turning to a meeting of OPEC and its allies this weekend. Brent futures rose $1.85, or 2.5 per cent, to settle at $76.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.64, or 2.3%, to settle at $71.74.