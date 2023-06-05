CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Rates In Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Rates In Delhi, Lucknow, Other Cities

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 08:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 5, 2023

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 5: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, June 2 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol has become costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 48 paise in Punjab. Petrol has become costlier by 48 paise and diesel by 47 paise in Chhattisgarh. Petrol-diesel has gone up by 33 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, petrol is being sold 42 paise and diesel 39 paise costlier in West Bengal. Fuel has also become costlier in Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 55 paise in Jharkhand. There is minor relief in Haryana.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

 Why do fuel prices vary across states?
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 5, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.47Rs 89.56
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July, counteracting macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets. Brent crude futures were at $77.64 a barrel, up $1.51, or 2 per cent, at 0014 GMT after earlier hitting a session-high of $78.73 a barrel.

