Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Amid the continuous decline in the price of crude oil in the global market, fuel prices in India remained unchanged for yet another day. On Tuesday, December 13, Indian oil companies maintained the previous six-month streak of unchanged petrol and diesel pricing. Fuel prices have remained stable since the last excise duty cut announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 21. The price of petrol has surpassed the Rs 100 mark in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Diesel retailed for Rs 89.62 whereas a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 in New Delhi.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 whereas diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. Residents of Chennai will have to shell out Rs 102.63 for a litre of petrol, compared to Rs 94.24 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, the price of diesel is Rs 92.76, and the price of petrol is Rs 106.03.

As worries about the global recession and its effects on oil consumption mounted, Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) last week experienced their largest weekly losses in months and hit lows not seen since December 2021.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 13:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Any changes to the price of petrol and diesel take effect each day at 6 AM. Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenses, local taxes, etc. are some of the elements that contribute to state-to-state variances in the price of fuels. Foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices are taken into account in the daily price revisions made by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

