Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City On June 20

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 20: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday, June 20 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol price in Maharashtra has increased by Rs 1.21 to reach Rs 107.17 per liter today. At the same time, diesel has increased by Rs 1.17 and is being sold at Rs 93.66 per litre. Petrol has become costlier by 32 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, there has been a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, petrol is being sold 81 paise cheaper at Rs 108.07 and diesel 73 paise cheaper at Rs 93.35 per liter in Rajasthan. In Punjab too, petrol has become cheaper by 27 paise and diesel by 25 paise.

In Gurugram, diesel is being sold 3 paise cheaper at Rs 89.80 per liter and petrol at Rs 96.93 per litre. On the other hand, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol is being sold 17 paise cheaper at Rs 108.08 per liter and diesel is being sold 15 paise cheaper at Rs 93.36 per litre. In Bihar’s Patna, the price of petrol has increased by 38 paise to Rs 108.12 per liter and diesel has increased by 35 paise to Rs 94.86 per litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai. In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 20, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.47 Rs 89.56 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.53 Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.