Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 17

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 16: Petrol and diesel rates were unchanged on Wednesday, 17 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day. There is a jump in the retail prices of petrol and diesel released by the government oil companies on Wednesday morning. Apart from the cities of NCR, the price of oil has changed in many other cities of UP.
Today, oil prices have increased in many cities of NCR including Noida-Ghaziabad. Petrol has become Rs 97 a liter in Noida today.
In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.
Why do fuel prices vary across states?
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 17, 2023
|CITY
|Petrol (Per Litre)
|Diesel (Per Litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.86
|Rs 94.46
|Gurugram
|Rs 96.84
|Rs 89.72
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.62
|Rs 89.81
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.53
|Rs 89.71
How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.