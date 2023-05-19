CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 19

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 19.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 19, 2023

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 19: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Friday, 19 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.

According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) fell by 31 paise to Rs 96.69 a liter this morning, while diesel fell by 28 paise to Rs 89.86 a litre. Petrol became cheaper by 35 paise in Ghaziabad today and reached Rs 96.23 per litre. Here diesel has fallen by 33 paise to Rs.89.75 a litre. Petrol has become cheaper by 26 paise and has reached Rs 96.26 a liter in UP’s capital Lucknow as well. Apart from this, diesel has also become cheaper by 25 paise to Rs 89.56 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.
Why do fuel prices vary across states?
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.62Rs 89.81
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Crude Oil Price Today

    Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Friday as optimism that a U.S. debt default will be avoided weighed against sticky inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks. Brent futures were down 2 cents at $75.84 a barrel as at 0015 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 10 cents, or 0.043%, to settle at $71.76.

