Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 23

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 23: Petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Tuesday, 23 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices every day.
According to government oil companies, petrol in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) became costlier by 6 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter this morning, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 89.86 a litre. Petrol has become cheaper by 10 paise and has reached Rs 96.47 a liter in Lucknow, the capital of UP. Apart from this, diesel has also fallen by 9 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.56 a litre.
At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.
|CITY
|Petrol (Per Litre)
|Diesel (Per Litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.86
|Rs 94.46
|Gurugram
|Rs 96.84
|Rs 89.72
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.47
|Rs 89.56
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.53
|Rs 89.71
How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.
Crude Oil Price Today
Oil prices climbed for a second day on Tuesday as investors expect a tighter market led by a seasonal rise in gasoline demand and supply cuts from OPEC+ producers, though concerns over the risk of a US debt default capped gains.