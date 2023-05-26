CHANGE LANGUAGE
Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 26
2-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 26

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Check fuel prices in India on May 26

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 25, 2023

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 26: Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on May 26. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol fell by 35 paise to Rs 96.65 in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) this morning, while diesel fell by 22 paise to Rs 89.71 a litre. Petrol is cheaper by 15 paise in Lucknow today and is priced at Rs 96.47. Apart from this, petrol has become cheaper by 41 paise at Rs 96.77 a liter in Gurugram, the capital of Haryana. Here diesel has become costlier by 14 paise and has become Rs 90.05 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

 Why do fuel prices vary across states?
The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.47Rs 89.56
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Crude Oil Price Today

Oil prices were roughly unchanged in early trading on Friday, as markets awaited clarity on OPEC and its allies’ next oil policy moves after conflicting messages made it hard to predict the outcome of the meeting next week. Brent crude slipped 4 cents to $76.22 a barrel at 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, at $71.92 a barrel.

    May 26, 2023, 08:53 IST
    May 26, 2023, 08:53 IST