Petrol prices in India remained unchanged for yet another day on Thursday, February 2. For more than seven months, the cost of petrol and diesel across the nation has been constant. State-owned oil companies, determined to recover from the losses they suffered in the previous quarters, have not announced any change in the price of the two main vehicle fuels despite a drop in crude oil prices in the international market. The cost of diesel and petrol remained stable after the presentation of the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on Wednesday, February 1. The price freeze has been in place since the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel on May 21, 2022.

Petrol Price

In Mumbai, India’s financial centre, one litre of petrol was being sold for Rs 106.31, according to the recent price notification by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs). Kolkata had a similar pricing, with fuel going for Rs. 106.03 per litre. For a litre of petrol, people in Chennai will have to spend Rs 102.63 while those in Delhi have to pay Rs 96.72.

Diesel Price

Diesel cost Rs 89.62 a litre in Delhi, the least expensive of India’s four major cities. Diesel retailed for Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, while it cost Rs 94.24 in Chennai. Only a few paise separated in Mumbai and Chennai in terms of the price of a litre of diesel.

Prices of petrol and diesel in other cities

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Every day at six in the morning, any changes to the price of gasoline and diesel are notified. State-to-state variances in fuel prices are influenced by a range of variables, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and others.

