CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCFuel Prices IndiaIPOGold Prices IndiaMutual Fund
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 12: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
1-MIN READ

Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced For August 12: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol prices today: Check updated rate in your city on August 12. (Representative image)

Check petrol prices today: Check updated rate in your city on August 12. (Representative image)

In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel price was at Rs 89.62 per litre

Petrol prices on Saturday, August 12, remained unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, among other major cities. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 96.72 per litre and the diesel price was at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was selling at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the per-litre petrol price was at Rs 106.03 and that of diesel stood at Rs 92.76. In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel was at Rs 94.24 per litre. In Noida, petrol was selling at Rs 96.79 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.96 per litre. In Gurugram, people were buying per-litre petrol at Rs 97.18 and diesel at Rs 90.05.

Among other cities, in Lucknow, petrol was at Rs 96.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.37 per litre. In Patna, petrol stood at Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.04 per litre. Petrol in Bhopal was at Rs 108.65 and diesel was at Rs 93.90. In Chandigarh, petrol was selling at Rs 96.20 a litre and diesel was at Rs 84.26 a litre.

Oil prices edged higher on Friday after the International Energy Agency forecast record global demand and tightening supplies, propelling prices to the seventh straight week of gains, the longest such streak since 2022, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle $86.81 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 37 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $83.19. On a weekly basis, both benchmarks rose about 0.5%.

The IEA estimated that global oil demand hit a record 103 million barrels per day in June and could scale another peak this month.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:August 12, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 09:30 IST